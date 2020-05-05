FCB Health Network Announces the Launch of YuzuYello, A Patient Services Specialty

The Network’s new patient services unit centralizes expertise in Patient Service Design, Program Development, Health Learning Design, Predictive Behavior Analytics and Patient Engagement

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — FCB Health Network president and CEO Dana Maiman today announced the launch of YuzuYello, the network’s specialized group dedicated to helping brands exceed their patients’ expectations and transforming patient experiences. YuzuYello now offers FCB Health Network clients expertise in a different kind of patient support that creates positive and empathetic experiences that radically improve patient outlooks and business outcomes. The total offering includes service design, program development, contact center training, predictive behavior analytics, content strategy and experiential touchpoint creation, among other services.

While formalizing its offering today, YuzuYello’s mission had its inception over a decade ago, with The FCB Health Network servicing its impressive client base in the development, marketing and execution of patient support initiatives, a practice rooted in the belief that a seamless brand experience inclusive of outcome-driven support services is no longer optional. The name “YuzuYello” signifies brightness, warmth and inspiration, which FCB Health believes are integral to successful patient experiences and outcomes.

YuzuYello has a clear mission – to make patient experiences more positive and empathetic and to fulfill the promise of support. This spans from building multitouchpoint programs to offering tips on telemedicine, etc. “There are increased expectations around a patient’s engagement with a healthcare brand to mirror those of retail experiences, creating an opportunity for ongoing data-driven, personalized and relevant communications,” said Maiman. “Today, COVID-19 has heightened that already largely unmet need. Now more than ever, services have to be able to predict and deliver against patient needs that are continuously evolving, and we are committed to helping our clients exceed their patients’ expectations.”

With a unique and integrated approach, YuzuYello brings together FCB Health Network’s expertise in behavioral learning and service design, coupled with vast experience in access and adherence solutions. The unit comprises a diverse team of certified behavioral and learning strategists, service designers, product designers and content writers, all of whom engineer and create around the patient need.

“Our goal is to optimize health outcomes by simplifying and enhancing the patient experience, helping patients become self-sufficient when it comes to managing their health,” said Chief Commercial Officer Michael Guarino. “We look at each interaction with a patient as a learning opportunity and a chance to improve a life. We are excited to formally introduce this specialty to the Network after many years, and to continue to use our expertise to create better experiences for patients and fulfill our clients’ brand promise.”

For more information on YuzuYello, visit YuzuYello.com.

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 2,100 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Reaktör, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx and Trio. The FCB Health Network was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its AREA 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year.” The FCB Health Network also received “Network of the Year” honors at the 2019 Clio Health Awards.

SOURCE FCB Health Network