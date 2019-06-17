Twelve FCB Health Network campaigns are honored on Pharma,

Health & Wellness, Design, Digital Craft and Industry Craft shortlists

Cannes, June 17, 2019 – FCB Health Network is off to a strong start at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, with AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, winning one gold, one silver and one bronze Pharma Lion for “One Word” and “Get Up Alarm Clock.” Twelve of the Network’s campaigns were shortlisted, including FCB Health Brasil’s “Number 2 Magazine” and AREA 23’s “Toilet Books,” “See Sound,” “Eye.,” and “Mouth.”

FCB Health Network’s showing in Cannes builds upon a strong winning streak thus far in 2019. The Med Ad News Manny Awards named it “Network of the Year” and awarded nine other trophies, including “Most Admired Agency,” to AREA 23. FCB Health Network garnered “Healthcare Network of the Year” at the 2018 Cannes Lions.

“I’m so proud of these campaigns and the teams that put in the blood, sweat and tears to bring them to life,” said Tim Hawkey, chief creative officer, AREA 23. “While we’re beyond thrilled to bring home some gold hardware, Lilly’s ‘Get Up Alarm Clock’ and the ‘Constant Therapy’ app have helped people live better, healthier lives – the ultimate reward for our hard work. We are so, so grateful for our brave clients, who can see past many of our self-imposed pharma boundaries and embrace the need for breakthrough creativity and innovation in healthcare marketing.”

FCB Health Network’s Cannes Lions-winning and shortlisted campaigns include:

Cannes Lions – Pharma

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion AREA 23 One Word The Learning Corp Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional Silver Lion AREA 23 Get Up Alarm Clock Eli Lilly and Company Pharma Regulated Bronze Lion AREA 23 One Word The Learning Corp Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional Shortlist AREA 23 Get Up Alarm Clock Eli Lilly and Company Pharma – Regulated Shortlist AREA 23 One Word The Learning Corp Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional Shortlist AREA 23 One Word The Learning Corp Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional Shortlist AREA 23 One Word The Learning Corp Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional Shortlist AREA 23 Toilet Books Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. Pharma – Non-Regulated

Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Shortlist FCB Health Brasil Number 2 Magazine Kimberly-Clark Health & Wellness – OTC Products / Devices Shortlist AREA 23 Eye. Heal Trafficking Health & Wellness – Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness Shortlist AREA 23 Mouth. Heal Trafficking Health & Wellness – Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness

Cannes Lions – Design

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Shortlist AREA 23 Get Up Alarm Clock Eli Lilly and Company Design – Social Engagement

Cannes Lions – Digital Craft

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Shortlist AREA 23 See Sound Wavio Digital Craft – Innovative Use of Technology

Cannes Lions – Industry Craft

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Shortlist AREA 23 Eye. Heal Trafficking Industry Craft – Outdoor Shortlist AREA 23 Mouth. Heal Trafficking Industry Craft – Outdoor

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 1,900 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health London, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, FCBVIO, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx, Studio Rx Productions and Trio. An FCB Health Network agency was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its AREA 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year.”