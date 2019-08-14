Suzanne Molinaro assumes newly created role to oversee broadcast production, broadcast services, integrated production and regulatory operations

New York, August 14, 2019 — FCB Health Network chief product officer Graham Johnson announced today that Suzanne Molinaro has joined as director of production. This newly created role will oversee broadcast production and broadcast services across the Network, as well as integrated production and regulatory operations for FCB Health New York, Mosaic Group, ProHealth and FCBVIO.

“We are creating a more holistic view of production and project management where our producers are in one functional group to service our clients’ needs,” said Johnson. “Suzanne will partner with account management to fully understand our clients’ businesses and their specific needs, and partner with creative and technology to elevate the level of work.”

Molinaro previously held the position of director of digital production at Deutsch, where she oversaw the digital producers, as well as technology and quality assurance. Most recently, she served as product team lead at Google, and a consultant and advisor focused on emerging technology. A highly decorated producer, Molinaro has won more than 10 Cannes Lions, including two Titanium Lions.

“It is extremely exciting to lead a truly unified production group across digital, broadcast, art and integrated at the scale we have here,” said Molinaro. “I’ll be focused on establishing stronger partnerships within the agency and across the Network. I’ve always found the intersection of creative and technology to be a powerful space, and it’s an area we’ll leverage even further as we continue to elevate the quality of our work across all media for our clients.”

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 1,800 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Reaktör, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, FCBVIO, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx and Trio. The FCB Health Network was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its Area 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year.”

