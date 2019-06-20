Ad Header

FCB Health Network’s AREA 23 Wins Innovation Grand Prix Lion for “See Sound,” Adding to Campaign’s Gold, Silver and Bronze Lions

Written by: | andrew.humphreys@medadnews.com | Dated: Thursday, June 20th, 2019

 

In total, AREA 23 was awarded two Gold, two Silver and two Bronze Lions, while 15 FCB Health Network campaigns have been honored on Pharma, Health & Wellness, Design, Digital Craft, Industry Craft, Mobile and Creative Data shortlists

  

Cannes, June 20, 2019 – AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, continued its impressive 2019 Cannes Lions winning streak today with the Grand Prix trophy in the InnovationEarly Stage Technology category for “See Sound.” The Grand Prix adds to the agency’s one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Lions for the campaign, created in partnership with Wavio. AREA 23’s “One Word” campaign has won one Gold and one Bronze Lion, while its “Get Up Alarm Clock” campaign was awarded a Silver Lion.

“Winning the Innovation Grand Prix is an incredible validation of all the work we have put into this product, which the deaf community so urgently needs,” said Greyson Watkins, Founder & CEO of Wavio. “What a fantastic way to kick off the commercialization phase of ‘See Sound!’”

In a time when sound recognition technology is constantly advancing, the availability of smart devices for the deaf community is severely lacking. “See Sound” is a revolutionary home device powered by an AI-learning model that can listen for a variety of household sounds and distinguish between them with an industry-leading accuracy level. This is possible because it was trained from the sound data of more than 2 million YouTube clips.

“The Innovation Lion is the ultimate award in 2019, as brand and product innovation are pharma’s next frontier,” said AREA 23 Chief Creative Officer Tim Hawkey. “To be on the leading edge of this new era is absolutely incredible. ‘See Sound’ is steeped in data science, deep machine learning, hardware engineering, product design, branding and packaging all rolled into one. Seeing our agency teams pull off this feat is absolutely inspiring and an incredible proof point of our capabilities.”

Fifteen of the Network’s campaigns were also shortlisted, including FCB Health Brasil’s “Number 2 Magazine” and AREA 23’s “Toilet Books,” “Eye.” and “Mouth.”  FCB Health Network’s showing in Cannes builds upon a strong winning streak thus far in 2019. The Med Ad News Manny Awards named it “Network of the Year” and awarded nine other trophies, including “Most Admired Agency,” to AREA 23. FCB Health Network was named “Healthcare Network of the Year” at the 2018 Cannes Lions.

FCB Health Network’s Cannes Lions-winning and shortlisted campaigns include:

 

Cannes Lions – Innovation

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Grand Prix

AREA 23

See Sound

Wavio

Innovation – Early Stage Technology

 

Cannes Lions – Pharma

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold Lion

AREA 23

One Word

The Learning Corp

Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional

Silver Lion

AREA 23

Get Up Alarm Clock

Eli Lilly and Company

Pharma Regulated

Bronze Lion

AREA 23

One Word

The Learning Corp

Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional

Shortlist

AREA 23

Get Up Alarm Clock

Eli Lilly and Company

Pharma – Regulated

Shortlist

AREA 23

One Word

The Learning Corp

Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional

Shortlist

AREA 23

One Word

The Learning Corp

Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional

Shortlist

AREA 23

One Word

The Learning Corp

Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional

Shortlist

AREA 23

Toilet Books

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pharma – Non-Regulated

 

Cannes Lions – Mobile

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold

AREA 23

See Sound

Wavio

Mobile – Networked / Connected Devices / Wearable Technology

Silver

AREA 23

See Sound

Wavio

Mobile – Innovative Use of Technology

Shortlist

AREA 23

See Sound

Wavio

Mobile – Advanced Learning Technologies / Voice-activation

Shortlist

AREA 23

See Sound

Wavio

Mobile – Utility Apps

 

Cannes Lions – Creative Data

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Bronze

AREA 23

See Sound

Wavio

Creative Data – Creative Data Collection & Research

Shortlist

AREA 23

See Sound

Wavio

Creative Data – Data Visualization

 

Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Shortlist

FCB Health Brasil

Number 2 Magazine

Kimberly-Clark

Health & WellnessOTC Products / Devices

Shortlist

AREA 23

Eye.

Heal Trafficking

Health & WellnessNon-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness

Shortlist

AREA 23

Mouth.

Heal Trafficking

Health & WellnessNon-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness

 

Cannes Lions – Design

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Shortlist

AREA 23

Get Up Alarm Clock

Eli Lilly and Company

Design – Social Engagement

 

Cannes Lions – Digital Craft

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Shortlist

AREA 23

See Sound

Wavio

Digital Craft – Innovative Use of Technology

 

Cannes Lions – Industry Craft

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Shortlist

AREA 23

Eye.

Heal Trafficking

Industry Craft – Outdoor

Shortlist

AREA 23

Mouth.

Heal Trafficking

Industry Craft – Outdoor

  

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 1,900 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health London, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, FCBVIO, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx, Studio Rx Productions and Trio. An FCB Health Network agency was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its AREA 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year.”

