Cannes, June 20, 2019 – AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, continued its impressive 2019 Cannes Lions winning streak today with the Grand Prix trophy in the Innovation – Early Stage Technology category for “See Sound.” The Grand Prix adds to the agency’s one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Lions for the campaign, created in partnership with Wavio. AREA 23’s “One Word” campaign has won one Gold and one Bronze Lion, while its “Get Up Alarm Clock” campaign was awarded a Silver Lion.

“Winning the Innovation Grand Prix is an incredible validation of all the work we have put into this product, which the deaf community so urgently needs,” said Greyson Watkins, Founder & CEO of Wavio. “What a fantastic way to kick off the commercialization phase of ‘See Sound!’”

In a time when sound recognition technology is constantly advancing, the availability of smart devices for the deaf community is severely lacking. “See Sound” is a revolutionary home device powered by an AI-learning model that can listen for a variety of household sounds and distinguish between them with an industry-leading accuracy level. This is possible because it was trained from the sound data of more than 2 million YouTube clips.

“The Innovation Lion is the ultimate award in 2019, as brand and product innovation are pharma’s next frontier,” said AREA 23 Chief Creative Officer Tim Hawkey. “To be on the leading edge of this new era is absolutely incredible. ‘See Sound’ is steeped in data science, deep machine learning, hardware engineering, product design, branding and packaging all rolled into one. Seeing our agency teams pull off this feat is absolutely inspiring and an incredible proof point of our capabilities.”

Fifteen of the Network’s campaigns were also shortlisted, including FCB Health Brasil’s “Number 2 Magazine” and AREA 23’s “Toilet Books,” “Eye.” and “Mouth.” FCB Health Network’s showing in Cannes builds upon a strong winning streak thus far in 2019. The Med Ad News Manny Awards named it “Network of the Year” and awarded nine other trophies, including “Most Admired Agency,” to AREA 23. FCB Health Network was named “Healthcare Network of the Year” at the 2018 Cannes Lions.

FCB Health Network’s Cannes Lions-winning and shortlisted campaigns include:

Cannes Lions – Innovation

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix AREA 23 See Sound Wavio Innovation – Early Stage Technology

Cannes Lions – Pharma

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion AREA 23 One Word The Learning Corp Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional Silver Lion AREA 23 Get Up Alarm Clock Eli Lilly and Company Pharma Regulated Bronze Lion AREA 23 One Word The Learning Corp Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional Shortlist AREA 23 Get Up Alarm Clock Eli Lilly and Company Pharma – Regulated Shortlist AREA 23 One Word The Learning Corp Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional Shortlist AREA 23 One Word The Learning Corp Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional Shortlist AREA 23 One Word The Learning Corp Pharma – Regulated: Healthcare Professional Shortlist AREA 23 Toilet Books Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. Pharma – Non-Regulated

Cannes Lions – Mobile

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold AREA 23 See Sound Wavio Mobile – Networked / Connected Devices / Wearable Technology Silver AREA 23 See Sound Wavio Mobile – Innovative Use of Technology Shortlist AREA 23 See Sound Wavio Mobile – Advanced Learning Technologies / Voice-activation Shortlist AREA 23 See Sound Wavio Mobile – Utility Apps

Cannes Lions – Creative Data

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Bronze AREA 23 See Sound Wavio Creative Data – Creative Data Collection & Research Shortlist AREA 23 See Sound Wavio Creative Data – Data Visualization

Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Shortlist FCB Health Brasil Number 2 Magazine Kimberly-Clark Health & Wellness– OTC Products / Devices Shortlist AREA 23 Eye. Heal Trafficking Health & Wellness– Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness Shortlist AREA 23 Mouth. Heal Trafficking Health & Wellness– Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness

Cannes Lions – Design

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Shortlist AREA 23 Get Up Alarm Clock Eli Lilly and Company Design – Social Engagement

Cannes Lions – Digital Craft

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Shortlist AREA 23 See Sound Wavio Digital Craft – Innovative Use of Technology

Cannes Lions – Industry Craft

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Shortlist AREA 23 Eye. Heal Trafficking Industry Craft – Outdoor Shortlist AREA 23 Mouth. Heal Trafficking Industry Craft – Outdoor

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 1,900 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health London, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, FCBVIO, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx, Studio Rx Productions and Trio. An FCB Health Network agency was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its AREA 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year.”