FCB Health Network’s #WhyVote Storytelling Campaign is Inspiring and Empowering Americans to Vote

In early October, FCB Health Network proudly launched #WhyVote, a non-partisan campaign that uses the power of storytelling to inspire and empower Americans to vote.

“It is through sharing our own journeys and experiences that we can emotionally connect with others. #WhyVote is meant to activate the storyteller in all who are passionate about voting,” said FCB Health Network president and CEO Dana Maiman. “We hope these stories will motivate people to participate in the Presidential election, but also well beyond at the local and state levels.”

On Friday, October 30, FCB Health Network partnered with Black Rock Coalition and Club House Global to host the apex of the #WhyVote initiative’s 2020 efforts: #WhyVote Live – A Virtual Pep Rally to the Polls. Hosted by DJ, TV Host and founder of Club House Global Jasmine Solano, this virtual Twitch celebration motivated more than 350 attendees to get out and vote. Guests like Captain Kirk Douglas of The Roots, Civil Rights Activist Sheyann Webb-Christburg and Black Rock Coalition founders Vernon Reid and Greg Tate shared inspiring messages. Viewers joined in on the fun via a virtual dancefloor, as Grammy award-winner Rudy Currence, The Family Stand and the Mighty Marching Hornets performed.

The initial phase of the campaign, the #WhyVoteChallenge, launched in the beginning of October, and has resulted in almost 500 new voter registrations via www.whyvote.site. Influential voter activists, like the youngest “Bloody Sunday” marcher Sheyann Webb-Christburg, award-winning director and producer Nicole Kassell, celebrity choreographer and dancer Jamal Josef, and Independent recording artists and supporting vocalists RAII & Whitney shared their #WhyVote stories on social media. Each dared five of their followers to do the same, and the challenge continues to reverberate across social media today.

“I vote because I truly understand what it took for us to gain the right to vote. I was there at eight years old on Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 in Selma, Alabama – a turning-point in the civil rights movement,” said Sheyann Webb-Christburg, author of Selma, Lord, Selma and Martin Luther King Jr.’s Smallest Freedom Fighter. “I hope my story reminds young people that, for many in this country, our right to vote was not freely given, but hard fought.”

For more information on #WhyVote, visit www.whyvote.site.

Contact:

Marisa McWilliams

Corporate Communications Manager

FCB.com | FCBHealthNetwork.com

929 505 3311