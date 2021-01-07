FCB Health New York Adds Group Management Director

FCB HEALTH NEW YORK WELCOMES JENNA BROWNSTEIN AS GROUP MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR

New York, January 7, 2021 – FCB Health Network President and CEO Dana Maiman today announced Jenna Brownstein has joined FCB Health New York as Group Management Director. Reporting to Maiman, Brownstein will lead teams in providing the agency’s best-in-class services to existing clients, while bringing its world-renowned excellence to new business prospects.

“I’ve greatly admired FCB Health New York for many years, and I couldn’t be more excited to finally join the team and use my passion and experience to bring meaningful benefits to our clients,” said Brownstein. “The ‘Never Finished’ mantra of relentless innovation spoke volumes to me, aligning so well with the way I approach business challenges, partner with clients and build teams. There’s a reason FCB is revered by competitors and clients alike!”

Brownstein brings to FCB Health New York over 20 years of experience in building and launching specialty products – like neuromodulation devices and growth hormones – as well as global powerhouse brands – like Singulair, Taxotere and quadrivalent flu vaccines. Before joining FCB Health New York, Jenna formed and led integrated teams across several key client groups at W2O. Previously, she held leadership positions at Ogilvy, Sudler & Hennessey, Medicus/Saatchi & Saatchi and JUICE. She has spearheaded a broad range of initiatives, including youth suicide prevention initiatives, inaugural mentorship programs, executive intern sponsorships and cross-discipline leadership pilot programs. Jenna has earned numerous industry accolades, including the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) Rising Star, Publicis Leadership Award and WPP Future Leaders Award.

“Whether she is working on huge blockbusters or small biotechs, Jenna always puts her clients first and manages to anticipate their needs,” said Maiman. “That is exactly how we do business here at FCB Health New York.”

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 2,500 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Reaktör, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx, Trio and YuzuYello. The FCB Health Network was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its AREA 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year.” The FCB Health Network also received “Network of the Year” honors at the 2019 Clio Health Awards.

Contact:

Marisa McWilliams

Global Corporate Communications Manager

FCB.com | FCBHealthNetwork.com

Cell: 929 505 3311