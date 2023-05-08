FCB Health New York augments creative muscle with top hires

New York, May 8, 2023 – FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company, today announced moves to further bolster its award-winning creative department. Building on FCB Health New York’s extraordinary growth as the industry’s largest and most successful single location healthcare agency, and coming off an impressive 2022 which included being named a “Best Place to Work” by Ad Age, “Advertising Agency of the Year – Category I” at the Manny Awards and “Most Committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” by the Digiday WorkLife Awards, the agency has welcomed Érico Braga and Fabio Rodrigues as group creative director of craft and arts and group creative director, respectively. Reporting into chief creative officer Kathleen Nanda, Braga and Rodrigues will continue to elevate the agency’s renowned creative work, and mentor and inspire creative talent.

“We are thrilled to welcome Érico and Fabio to the agency. They each bring a rich and unique perspective to the work, and I’m confident their contributions to our clients’ business and teams will be invaluable,” said Nanda. “As the leading healthcare communications agency, we are relentless about raising the bar for creativity and redefining it. And as healthcare, technology and data continue to evolve, so too must creativity, and we owe it to our clients to constantly be one step ahead and continuously advancing.”

Based in Brazil, Braga has over 20 years of advertising experience having most recently served as executive creative director at Africa DDB São Paulo. He’s worked on regional and global consumer brands including Itaú, BRFoods, Meta and Mercedes Benz. His work has been recognized by some of the biggest award festivals in the world including Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, and more. In his role at FCB Health New York, Braga will lead the CRAFT BAR, a new offering focused on elevating art direction and craft within the agency, a priority focus area for Nanda, which combines his passions for great ideas and art direction.

Rodrigues brings over 20 years of experience to his role having worked in both pharma and consumer advertising, with companies including GSK, Johnson & Johnson, P&G and BMW. He is a ‘boomerang’ – someone who has left IPG Health agencies and returned a short time after – having spent over a year at McCann Health New York and prior to that, over two years at AREA 23. He most recently served as executive creative director at VMLY&R Health. Rodrigues’ work has been awarded by Cannes Lions, Clios and One Show, just to name a few. He is excited by creative solutions that pair cutting-edge tech, and using the power of creativity to change the world.

About FCB Health New York, An IPG Health Company

Part of the IPG Health network, FCB Health New York is a full-service agency with more than 40 years of experience marketing to healthcare professionals, patients and consumers. As a creative collective that believes in a never finished process with a passion for growth, driving business forward is in the agency’s DNA. With a client roster comprised of top brands both big and small, FCB Health New York is constantly innovating and creating highly effective solutions that accelerate their impact on the world. The agency has earned a steady stream of industry accolades year after year from Cannes Lions to Clio Health, to the Manny Awards. In 2022, FCB Health New York was named to Ad Age’s annual “Best Places to Work” list. Visit www.fcbhealthny.com to learn more.

Source: FCB Health