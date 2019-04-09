New York, April 9, 2019 – FCB Health Network president and CEO Dana Maiman announced today that Kathleen Nanda has been promoted to executive creative director of FCB Health New York.

Nanda joined the FCB Health New York team in September 2011, where she has been producing award-winning, results-producing, exceptional creative work for launch brands, Fortune 100 clients and start-up biotechs. Nanda started her career at JWT, working on iconic consumer brands including Ford and AT&T. Then she discovered healthcare and never looked back.

“Kathleen has been an integral part of our phenomenal and unparalleled growth over the years,” said Maiman, “So it is only natural that she would step into this position.”

“Working closely with Dana and Rich these past eight years has given me a valuable foundation to build on as I transition into this new role,” Nanda said. “It’s an exciting time to be at FCB Health New York and I’m thrilled to be in a position that can help us continue to build on our tremendous success.”

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 1,800 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes Area 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health London, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCure, FCBVIO, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx, Studio Rx Productions and Trio. The FCB Health Network was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its Area 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018.