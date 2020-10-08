FCB Health New York Welcomes Executive Creative Director Laura Mizrahi

New York, October 8, 2020 – FCB Health New York managing director Kathleen Nanda today announced that Laura Mizrahi has joined as an executive creative director. While her portfolio includes some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, Mizrahi is best known for her work on Cialis, which helped propel the brand from a third-to-market product to number one.

“To say I am thrilled and honored to be joining FCB Health New York is an understatement. The outstanding work and inspired leadership made me jump at the chance to join the FCB family,” Mizrahi said. “It is the kindred approach to healthcare advertising and the no-holds-barred, entrepreneurial spirit that really made this a dream role for me. I am greatly looking forward to working with the incredible talent across the FCB Health Network to create game-changing work for the agency, our clients and, most important, the healthcare providers and patients whose lives we have the potential to impact.”

Mizrahi began her career in consumer advertising, first at Saatchi & Saatchi as a copywriter, then as associate creative director at DMB&B. After a successful 13-year stint with Grey, where she rose to group creative director, Mizrahi most recently led the New York creative department at Razorfish Health, spearheading accounts across the immunology, neurology, anti-viral and rare disease sectors.

“I am very excited to have Laura on board as executive creative director,” Nanda commented. “Her extensive experience in healthcare and distinguished creative leadership will make her a valuable asset to our team, and I am confident she will transition into her new role with ease.”

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 2,500 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Reaktör, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx, Trio and YuzuYello. The FCB Health Network was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its AREA 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year.” The FCB Health Network also received “Network of the Year” honors at the 2019 Clio Health Awards.

Contact:

Marisa McWilliams

Corporate Communications Manager

FCB.com | FCBHealthNetwork.com

929 505 3311