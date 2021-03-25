FCB Health New York Welcomes Humberto Fernandez as Group Creative Director

New York, March 25, 2021 – FCB Health Network President and CEO Dana Maiman today announced that Humberto Fernandez has joined FCB Health New York as Group Creative Director. Reporting to FCB Health New York Chief Creative Officer Kathleen Nanda, Fernandez will bring his storied consumer advertising abilities to the agency’s teams and clients.

“Humberto is a brilliant creative, whose entrepreneurial spirit and ‘Never Finished’ attitude have taken many epic brands to new heights,” Nanda said. “We’re eager to see him bring that same level of excellence to FCB Health New York.”

Fernandez comes to FCB Health New York following 25 years in consumer advertising, during which he’s delivered creative solutions to several blockbuster brands, including Coca-Cola, Bayer, Kit Kat, Budweiser and Mitsubishi Motors. Before joining FCB Health Network’s flagship agency, Fernandez served as Executive Creative Director at São Paulo-based Agência Africa. Previously, he held the same title at J. Walter Thompson Worldwide, followed by his work at the start-up Heads Propaganda, where he was Executive Creative Director and Head of Art. Respected throughout the industry, Fernandez was named the No. 1 art director in Lürzer’s Archive’s 2013 rankings and has won numerous major industry awards, including 23 Cannes Lions, 15 Clios, five Effies, five One Show Pencils and four D&AD awards. He was also one of the 20 most awarded executive creative directors in the world in 2016.

“I joined FCB Health New York to do my part to make this a healthier world. 2020 showed us that the pharmaceutical industry plays a pivotal role, and I feel privileged to work for clients and brands that were born with a real purpose,” Fernandez said. “There is no better place to start on this journey than at the best and biggest healthcare agency in the world!”

