FCBCURE WELCOMES DEBRA POLKES AS CREATIVE PARTNER & CO-MANAGING DIRECTOR

— Bringing Complementary Skillset to Current Managing Director Tammy Fischer

New York, April 21, 2021 – FCB Health Network president & CEO Dana Maiman today announced Debra Polkes has joined FCBCURE as creative partner and co-managing director. Reporting to Maiman, Polkes will work closely with FCBCURE’s managing director, Tammy Fischer, to continue to drive the momentum and growth of the agency, and take the creative department to even greater heights.

Under Fischer’s leadership, FCBCURE has experienced tremendous growth. This growth, coupled with the FCB Health Network’s successful track record of business and creative partnership, was the inspiration behind the Network’s hiring of Polkes. Polkes will partner with Fischer to elevate the agency’s experiential and technology work by ramping up its XD design transformation – a personal passion of hers – as well as tackle what constitutes a big idea in a post-COVID-19 world. She will also work closely with the creative team to build creative inspiration and vision, and help shape rising creative talent.

“We are committed to hiring great people who do great work for our top leadership positions, and are thrilled to have Debra join the incredible creative team that exists across the Network,” Maiman said. “With our success at having business and creative leadership joined together to helm our agencies, we are confident that Debra’s expertise and skills will complement FCBCURE’s existing leadership, and set a new standard as the agency and the industry continue to evolve.”

Polkes brings extensive experience to the FCB Health Network, having worked on almost every therapeutic category and, most recently, focusing on specialized rare diseases and oncology. She comes to FCBCURE after spending 20 years at Omnicom, including roles at CDM Princeton, CDM US and CDM New York. Prior to joining the agency, she was Executive Creative Director at Omnicom Health Group. Her illustrious career also includes non-traditional pharma work like a Super Bowl L spot for an IBS-D treatment featuring the character “Gut Guy.”

Polkes’ work and direction have been recognized by the most renowned industry award shows in the world, including Cannes Lions, Clio Health, The Creative Floor Awards, D&AD and The One Show. She is motivated by building strong teams, pushing the boundaries of creativity and doing brave work that consistently exceeds client expectations.

“I joined FCBCURE because I’m energized by the opportunity to lead creative teams and mold young creative talent,” Polkes said. “I look forward to working alongside Tammy, as we share the same passion for the work, the industry and its future, and are committed to making FCBCURE a destination agency.”

Polkes’ appointment follows on the heels of a momentous year for the agency, including being named to Medical Marketing & Media’s (MM&M) “Best Places to Work” list in 2020.

Contact:

Jessica Spano

VP, Global Corporate Communications

M +1 914 772 3611

100 West 33rd Street

New York, NY 10001 United States

www.fcb.com