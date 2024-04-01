FDA accelerated approval: implications for treatment innovation in oncology

By Ross Maclean, Precision Health Economics & Outcomes Research and Precision Value & Health, and Michael Glover, Qinexa

Since 1992, the FDA’s Accelerated Approval (AA) process has significantly reduced the time it takes for a drug to receive market approval. Consequently, many drugs with promising trial results have become available for public use quite rapidly, relative to the standard approval process. Specifically, within oncology, it can take a cancer drug between 6 and 12 years to receive approval using the standard process, while, on average, AA can be obtained for a drug within 7 months, with exceptional instances when this process can take as little as 6 weeks.1 Thus, AA has reduced the wait time for patients in need of efficacious treatment for many cancers – instances where time-to-treatment can offer meaningful benefits in reducing suffering and improving survival.

Since its initiation, a total of 269 drugs have been submitted for AA, with 38 percent (103) of those being cancer specific. Of that, only 69 have been converted to full approval – a success rate of 67 percent – and, to note, 13 percent (13) of cancer drugs that initially received AA had their approval status withdrawn. An FDA withdrawal is due to two reasons, either the manufacturer is unable to complete the necessary post-AA trial that confirms its drug’s clinical benefit, or the confirmatory trials failed to produce evidence showing an acceptable benefit:risk profile. Particularly alarming are instances in which a pharmaceutical company will continue to allow their unapproved drug to remain on market for purchase and utilization, even though there is no evidence supporting that the product is efficacious.

Interestingly, AA drugs are notably more expensive than those that went through standard approvals and have generated significant revenues for their respective manufacturer. For example, Genentech’s bevacizumab (AVASTIN) was no longer approved to treat metastatic breast cancer in 2011. By 2020, the drug still managed to generate an estimated $58 billion in revenue in other markets and for other treatments since the FDA’s decision.2

Recently, there has been much controversy surrounding FDA’s AA of aducanumab, the first treatment proposed to address the underlying cause of Alzheimer’s Disease. Aducanumab garnered negative attention due to contradictory clinical trial data on the drug’s overall benefit:risk profile, in addition to the price – aducanumab’s announced price is $56,000 per year.3 If 5 percent of the 6 million people with Alzheimer’s Disease in the United States receive the treatment, revenue for the manufacturer would reach almost $17 billion per year.3

While criticism has been centered on aducanumab, the scientific and medical community’s reaction to aducanumab’s approval sets a precedent of how nearly 90 AA cancer drugs currently awaiting full FDA approval could potentially be perceived. Like aducanumab, many of these treatments have inconclusive clinical trial data based on surrogate endpoints, a high cost and await the desired confirmatory data. Discourse surrounding aducanumab has catalyzed debate on the value of the AA process as a whole. For example, health policy experts Drs. Richard Frank and Ezekiel Emmanuel suggest that “the accelerated drug approval process frequently does not comply with its original intention of bringing promising, clinically beneficial new drugs safely to market more rapidly” and that “paying full price for products that have not been shown through randomized clinical trials to improve cancer survival or patients’ QoL constitutes inefficient care”.3

The contention surrounding the FDA’s AA process is further highlighted by discordance between the United States and ex-U.S. regulatory practices of evaluating new drugs. In a cohort of 93 cancer drugs that received FDA’s AA over the past 25 years in the United States, 30 of these drugs were not reviewed for coverage by England’s National Health Service, and 12 of these were denied authorization or coverage by either European regulators or NICE because of insufficient safety, clinical efficacy or cost-effectiveness.4

Recent U.S. policy changes and the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) have injected a sense of urgency within pharma companies for greater cross functional cooperation. The traditional route that drugs take through the development process from bench to patient needs a radical rethink. Any pressure on how drugs are assessed through the AA route will further ramp up the urgency within pharma to align internally.

So, what does that mean for the future of pharma and what, how or should they respond? The following are six AA-related considerations for biopharmaceutical companies:

Ensure confirmatory trial completion

One of the leading reasons why an AA drug has its indication withdrawn is because post-AA confirmatory trials are often not completed. According to a 2021 study, an AA drug’s conversion to full approval was more likely to be achieved for drugs that had interim analysis data of confirmatory trials for full approval at the time of their AA.5 Yet trials are often delayed (independent of the COVID-19 pandemic challenges), with half still underway three years after receiving initial approval.6

Biopharma innovators may want to consider how to optimize the planning and resource allocation to complete confirmatory trials to obtain full approval – even before the initiation of the AA process. That includes embedding specific activities in data collection and with study sites to maximize the collection of outcomes to give a potential “real world” update to the payer community.

Assess “overall survival”

A major critique of AA is the overreliance on approval depending on surrogate endpoints rather than on endpoints based on core outcomes – outcomes that are clinically meaningful and centered on the patient.7 While the key patient-centered endpoint is overall survival (OS), many trials that obtain AA use the surrogate measures of response rate (RR) and progression-free survival, measures known to often have a low correlation with OS in most tumor types.8 For example, 87 percent of drugs that received AA are based on the RR endpoint.8

While using surrogate endpoints in the original trial that sought out AA is not inherently flawed, issues arise when post-AA confirmatory trials use the same surrogate endpoints from their first trial in aims of obtaining full approval conversion. Given surrogate endpoints often lack correlation with objective clinical benefit, it is understandable how the regulator may continue to be hesitant in supporting full conversions. Only 20 percent of confirmatory trials used OS as the study endpoint.6

When clinically appropriate and logistically feasible, the biopharma innovator should consider producing evidence of clinical benefit based on OS for post-AA confirmatory trials.

Consider building into the clinical program an OS endpoint to reassure payers that their reimbursement decisions will be confirmed.

Evolve the study design

Often, AA’s are based on single arm studies – approximately 72 percent of approvals have been supported by evidence produced from single arm studies since 1992.7 Single arm studies are, obviously, missing a control arm, which can result in challenges for investigators to produce significant clinical evidence.7 Additionally, relying on single arm data can cause estimates of benefit to be lacking, meaning that cost effectiveness analyses are frequently based on models.9 Considering the rarity of a disease and the appropriateness of tactics, a study design can be strengthened by increasing the use of randomized trials, avoiding single arm studies and improving upon traditionally small sample sizes.

Given pushback to evidence produced from single arm studies when seeking full FDA approval, the biopharma innovator may want to consider study designs that circumvent this concern. For example, the use of synthetic cohorts using independent control arms or committing to prospective observational post-AA studies.

Engage early with key policy teams to develop core messaging around the use of synthetic cohorts and their benefits (highlighting success cases in HTA assessments).

Distinguish AA drugs

By FDA’s design, AA drugs can reach consumers before full clinical benefit has been determined through confirmatory trials. While this is widely known amongst most pharmaceutical stakeholders, concern is raised when there is a lack of transparency surrounding this matter for patients. Criticism surrounding AA largely stems from consumers being unaware of the lack of evidence supporting a drug’s efficacy. Currently, the FDA utilizes “Black Box” warnings on products alerting the public of serious risks associated with its use. This reasoning should carry over to instances in which serious risks haven’t been established yet or when it is unknown if a product’s benefits outweigh its risks – AA drugs.

It has been suggested that when designing, labeling, advertising, and marketing materials for a drug that has been recently approved under the AA route, it should be clearly indicated that there is a risk of unrecognized adverse events and that evidence is pending.10 This practice has been active elsewhere, as the UK indicates drugs have been newly approved by distinguishing the product’s labeling.10

Biopharma innovators may wish to consider if there is a need to evolve consumer facing promotional activity for products with AA – is it sensible to consider direct-to-consumer campaigns or targeted marketing in consumer-friendly journals?

Engaging earlier in the development process with policy and patient advocacy group internal teams on the wider value of the biopharma innovator and the AA route of approval will need to be built into the development life cycle.

Advocate for FDA reform

The lack of concrete FDA guidance surrounding the conversion of AA drugs to full approval increases the risk of having a drug fail to meet post-AA confirmation goals. For instance, there is ambiguity surrounding surrogate endpoints – the FDA should make public its threshold for change in the surrogate endpoint that would be considered substantial enough to translate into meaningful clinical improvement. Other reform could include developing standardized AA review templates.11

Biopharma innovators may want to consider a more proactive leadership position to interact with the FDA on setting new standards or revising the current standards for AA. Engaging other pharmaceutical stakeholders such as PhRMA to advocate for change could be beneficial in accomplishing this objective.

Engaging in FDA dialogue and payer dialogue

There is an opportunity to develop deeper lines of engagement with both FDA and payer bodies more widely on the role of pharma in the AA route. While the topic of compensation or monetary refunds to third parties who purchased drugs is not part of current discourse, the biopharma innovator may wish to examine whether such a move would demonstrate their commitment to bringing drugs to the market that have proven value. This action could be an opportunity for significant leadership on the part of the biopharma industry.

Industry groups would do well to align a position on supporting AA by accepting some post launch risk when a product becomes available.

Three key insights have implications for the biopharmaceutical company. First, criticism surrounding the FDA’s recent AA of aducanumab has underscored how the current approval process has flaws. Biopharma innovators have an opportunity to help shape the future of the AA process to support innovation, particularly a regulatory path for treatments in areas of the greatest unmet medical need.

Second, many cancer drugs that initially received AA have, to date, yet to obtain full approval. Ensuring that post-AA confirmatory trials are completed and producing an evidence package that clearly demonstrates the benefit:risk profile of each drug is a strategic priority. Some tactics include prioritizing trial designs that include a control/independent comparison arm and assessing endpoints that are clinically meaningful.

Third, a drug that received marketing authorization under the AA process is still at risk of having its FDA indication withdrawn. In the instance this happens, the biopharma innovator might want to consider if a drug is pulled from the US market, whether to voluntarily extend this gesture to ex-U.S. markets pending the arrival of further data confirming an acceptable benefit:risk profile.

The FDA AA process is a long-standing and well-intentioned process to encourage drug developers to pursue pharmacotherapies for the areas of greatest unmet medical need. Over the past 31 years, it has led to many sick people being provided faster access to medicines based on an early, provisional assessment of the available clinical trial data. However, as with any process founded on a review of only “part of the story” there is the potential for mistakes and, in the case of AA, the approval of drugs that in time turn out to have an unacceptable benefit:risk profile(i.e., they don’t work).

