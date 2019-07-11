Abbott Announces FDA Approval of the Alinity™ s System, the Latest Technology for Screening and Protecting the U.S. Blood and Plasma Supply

– Alinity™ s System will screen the U.S. blood and plasma supply faster and more efficiently while maintaining highest levels of accuracy

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new blood and plasma screening Alinity™ s System. This new solution will bring the latest screening technology to U.S. blood and plasma centers. Alinity s is designed to screen blood and plasma more efficiently within a smaller space versus commercially available competitive systems. In a testing specialty that can require extensive hands-on time, the additional automation and flexibility of Alinity s will help blood and plasma centers improve productivity and maintain the highest levels of accuracy.

“Alinity s is a significant leap forward when it comes to speed, automation and efficiency for blood and plasma screening,” said Louis Morrone, vice president, Transfusion Medicine, Abbott. “These elements are important to blood and plasma services of all sizes, supporting Abbott’s overall mission to help people live longer, healthier lives by keeping the global blood and plasma supply safe.”

Alinity s will help transform the blood and plasma screening process in terms of speed, capacity and “walk-away” time (i.e., when lab professionals are free to manage other responsibilities while the instrument processes samples) as a result of a number of new features:

Expands capacity to run up to 600 tests per hour.

Improves centers’ ability to track all activities and actions associated with the testing and processing of each donation in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Increases walk-away time to a minimum of three hours while adding the ability to continuously access to refill/restock when convenient to the technician.

Equips laboratory professionals with the ability to continuously load and unload samples and supplies without pausing or stopping the system.

Features an intuitive software interface, menu design and sample loading layout, shared with other Alinity instruments, making it easy for lab technicians to learn and use.

“In order to ensure a safe blood and plasma supply, we need access to the most advanced technologies to screen donations,” said Rachel-Louise Beddard, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer, QualTex Laboratories. “Alinity s will help us transform the way we conduct screening, so we can do our jobs most efficiently, allowing us to get the life-saving blood and plasma products to people facing their most critical situations.”

Abbott’s Alinity family of harmonized solutions is unprecedented in the diagnostics industry, working together to address the challenges of using multiple diagnostic platforms and simplifying diagnostic testing. Alinity systems are designed to be more efficient – running more tests in less space, generating test results faster and minimizing human errors – while continuing to provide quality results. The availability of the Alinity systems and tests varies by geography. More information is available at abbott.com/alinity.

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 103,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews and @AbbottGlobal.

