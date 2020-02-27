FDA Approves Esperion’s Nexlizet for Lowering LDL-Cholesterol

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)approved Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Esperion’s Nexlizet (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) for lowering LDL-Cholesterol (LDL-C). The drug is an oral, once-daily, non-statin indicated with diet and maximally tolerated statins for adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who need additional help lowering LDL-C.

Last week, the agency approved Nexletol (bempedoic acid) for the same indications.

“The approval of Nexlizet underscores Esperion’s commitment to providing patients and their healthcare providers with innovative non-statin medicines that fit into their everyday routines to lower elevated levels of bad cholesterol in adult patients with ASCVD or HeFH on maximally tolerated statins,” said Tim M. Mayleben, president and chief executive officer of Esperion. “This is the first non-statin combination medicine ever approved for lowering LDL-C. We are truly grateful to all the patients and healthcare providers who put their confidence in Esperion’s team of lipid experts”

Nexlizet’s approval was supported by the Phase III Fixed Combination Drug Product LDL-C Lowering program in addition to safety data from the Nexletol tablet global pivotal Phase III LDL-C lowering program and the existing safety profile of ezetimibe. In the trials, Nexlizet decreased LDL-C by a mean of 38% compared to placebo when added to the maximum tolerated dose of statins.