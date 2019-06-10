Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > FDA/Regulatory > FDA Approves First-Ever Indication for Device for Patients With Functional Abdominal Pain Associated With IBS
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FDA Approves First-Ever Indication for Device for Patients With Functional Abdominal Pain Associated With IBS

Written by: | no-reply@businesswire.com | Dated: Monday, June 10th, 2019

 

FDA Gives First-Ever Indication for Device to Be Used for Patients With Functional Abdominal Pain Associated With Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

 

Innovative Health Solution’s IB-Stim is first treatment indicated to reduce functional abdominal pain in children with IBS

 
 
 
INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. (IHS) announced today FDA clearance for its new device – IB-Stim – to treat functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in patients ages 11-18. IBS is one of the leading causes of abdominal pain in children.

“This is a monumental day for the millions of children suffering from functional abdominal pain related to IBS, along with their parents and clinical providers,” said IHS Chief Executive Officer Brian Carrico. “We know how debilitating this condition can be, and we are proud to release IB-Stim as the first FDA indicated treatment option for this patient population.”

The IB-Stim is a non-surgical device that is placed behind the patient’s ear during an outpatient visit and works by sending gentle electrical impulses into cranial nerve bundles located in the ear. This stimulation targets brain areas involved in processing pain and aids in the reduction of functional abdominal pain associated with IBS.

The FDA based its decision on a double blind, randomized, controlled trial which was designed to measure the effects of IB-Stim compared to placebo on several aspects of pain including worst pain and the pain-frequency-severity-duration composite score. The study also measured patients’ overall symptom improvement based on the Symptom Response Scale. The study showed that prior to IB-Stim treatment, 70 percent of patients had failed to improve with an average of four medications trialed. Patients treated with IB-Stim demonstrated an 81 percent improvement in global symptoms with no serious adverse events, and minimal to no side effects.

“We are thrilled that the laboratory studies translated to the clinical side,” said Dr. Adrian Miranda, chief medical officer for IHS. “This is an example of true translational research. We are committed to improving the lives of children and their families and couldn’t be happier with the FDA’s decision.”

With FDA indication, IB-Stim is now available for medical providers. Click here for more information about IB-Stim.

About IHS

Established in 2011, Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. (IHS) is committed to providing solutions that create value and provide better patient outcomes. Through innovation and research, we are reimagining the future of patient care with a new standard of care in neuromodulation.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Jennifer Erbacher
ihs.media@i-h-s.com
812-483-5124

 
 
Business Wire source:
 
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005576/en

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

June 2019 Focus: Payer access, biotech/biopharma, DTC, rare diseases, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC