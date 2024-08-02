FDA approves first gene therapy for adults with synovial sarcoma

FDA has approved Adaptimmune’s Tecelra, the first gene therapy for adults with metastatic synovial sarcoma. The treatment is indicated for adults with unresectable or metastatic synovial sarcoma who have received prior chemotherapy, are HLA antigen(s) A*02:01P, -A*02:02P, -A*02:03P, or -A*02:06P positive, and whose tumor expresses the MAGE-A4 antigen as determined by FDA authorized companion diagnostic devices.

“Potentially life-threatening cancers such as synovial sarcoma continue to have a devastating impact on individuals, especially those for whom standard treatments have limited efficacy due to tumor growth and progression,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), in an agency news release. “The approval of this state-of-the-art immunotherapy technology provides a critical new option for a patient population in need and demonstrates the FDA’s dedication to the advancement of beneficial cancer treatments.”

Tecelra was approved using FDA’s Accelerated Approval pathway.

Synovial sarcoma is a rare form of cancer in which malignant cells develop and form a tumor in soft tissues of the body. Each year, synovial sarcoma affects about 1,000 people in the United States and most often occurs in adult males in their 30s or younger. Treatment usually involves surgery to remove the tumor and may also include radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy if the tumor is larger, returns after being removed or has spread beyond its original location.

Read the full FDA release.