FDA approves Incyte’s eczema cream with boxed warnings

The label for Opzelura carries the health regulator’s JAK-class warning, flagging risks of serious infections, increased risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiac death.

Shares in the company, which expects to make the cream available in U.S. pharmacies in the coming weeks, were down about 5% at $72.26 after the bell.

RBC analyst Brian Abraham said in a client note that boxed warnings could have a limiting impact on both the long-term opportunity and near-term stock reaction.