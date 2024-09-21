FDA approves MedImmune’s nasal spray flu vaccine for self administration

The FDA has approved FluMist for self- or caregiver-administration. The nasal spray is approved for the prevention of influenza disease caused by influenza virus subtypes A and B in individuals 2 through 49 years of age. The agency states that FluMist has been used safely and effectively for years, with initial FDA approval in 2003 for people 5 through 49 years of age, followed by approval in 2007 for use in children 2 through 5 years of age.

“Today’s approval of the first influenza vaccine for self- or caregiver-administration provides a new option for receiving a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine potentially with greater convenience, flexibility and accessibility for individuals and families,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Getting vaccinated each year is the best way to prevent influenza, which causes illness in a substantial proportion of the U.S. population every year and may result in serious complications, including hospitalization and death. This approval adds another option for vaccination against influenza disease and demonstrates the FDA’s commitment to advancing public health.”

FDA states that for those interested in self-administration, MedImmune will make FluMist available through a third-party online pharmacy.

