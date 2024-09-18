FDA approves Merck’s Keytruda for first-line treatment of pleural mesothelioma

The FDA on Wednesday approved a new indication for Merck’s blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab), adding pleural mesothelioma to the already-extensive list of malignancies that the PD-1 inhibitor can be used for.

Wednesday’s label expansion covers the use of Keytruda with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy to treat adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma, a type of cancer that originates in the linings of the chest and the lungs. The Keytruda-based regimen can be used in the frontline setting in this indication.

“We’re pleased to offer a new first-line treatment option for adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma, a disease where prognoses are generally poor,” Gregory Lubiniecki, vice president of oncology clinical research at Merck Research Laboratories said in a statement.

The pharma’s application for Keytruda in this indication was backed by findings from the Phase II/III KEYNOTE-483 trial, which enrolled 440 patients for its late-stage phase, regardless of their PD-L1 expression levels. The Keytruda regimen was compared against pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin. The FDA accepted Merck’s filing in May 2024 and granted in Priority Review.

Results from KEYNOTE-483 showed that Merck’s PD-1 blocker yielded significant survival benefit for patients, cutting the risk of death by 21%. Median overall survival (OS) was 17.3 months in patients who received the Keytruda combo, as compared to 16.1 months in patients treated with chemotherapy alone.

The Keytruda regimen also led to significantly better progression-free survival, reducing the likelihood death or disease progression by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Overall response rate was likewise significantly better in the combo treatment arm.

Read the full article on BioSpace.