FDA approves new antibiotic for three different uses

FDA has approved Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium for injection) for adults with Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections (bacteremia) (SAB), including those with right-sided infective endocarditis; adults with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); and adult and pediatric patients three months to less than 18 years old with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

“The FDA is committed to fostering new antibiotic availability when they prove to be safe and effective, and Zevtera will provide an additional treatment option for a number of serious bacterial infections,” said Peter Kim, M.D., M.S., director of the Division of Anti-Infectives in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research in an agency news release. “The FDA will continue our important work in this area as part of our efforts to protect the public health.”

Zevtera was granted Priority Review, Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations for the CABP, ABSSSI and SAB indications.

The FDA granted the approval of Zevtera to Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd.

Source: FDA news release