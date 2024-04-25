FDA approves new treatment for UTIs

FDA

FDA approves new treatment for UTIs

Yesterday the FDA approved Pivya (pivmecillinam) tablets for the treatment of female adults with uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) caused by susceptible isolates of Escherichia coli, Proteus mirabilis and Staphylococcus saprophyticus

“Uncomplicated UTIs are a very common condition impacting women and one of the most frequent reasons for antibiotic use. The FDA is committed to fostering new antibiotic availability when they prove to be safe and effective, and Pivya will provide an additional treatment option for uncomplicated UTIs.”  – Peter Kim, M.D., M.S., director of the Division of Anti-Infectives, CDER, FDA

Uncomplicated UTIs are bacterial infections of the bladder in females with no structural abnormalities of their urinary tract. Approximately one-half of all women experience at least one UTI in their lifetime.  

The FDA granted the approval of Pivya to UTILITY therapeutics Ltd. 

Source: FDA

