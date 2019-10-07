(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a bone-building drug from Pfenex Inc to treat osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk for fractures, giving the company its first commercial product.

The company said it is seeking the FDA’s authorization to designate the drug, PF708, as therapeutically equivalent to Eli Lilly and Co’s injectable drug Forteo.

This would permit PF708 to be automatically substituted for Forteo, which lost its market exclusivity in many U.S. states in August.

Pfenex hopes to market PF708 as a cheaper option for Forteo, which brought in global revenue of $1.58 billion last year.