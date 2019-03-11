FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s Herceptin
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it approved Pfizer Inc’s biosimilar to Roche AG’s blockbuster breast cancer treatment Herceptin.
The approval comes nearly a year after the agency declined to approve the drug, Trazimera, and sought additional technical information.
Since then, the FDA has approved a biosimilar to Herceptin from Celltrion Inc, and one developed by Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen Inc.
The FDA has also approved Mylan’s biosimilar of Herceptin.
Herceptin is one of Roche’s top drugs and brought in sales of 6.98 billion Swiss francs in 2018.
However, sales have been hit by rising competition from cheaper biosimilars, particularly in Europe.
Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-fda/fda-approves-pfizers-biosimilar-to-roches-herceptin-idUSKBN1QS2L0
Ad Right Top
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
February 2019 Focus: Agenda 2019, Top 10 Pipelines To Watch, Value Of Pharmaceuticals, and more!