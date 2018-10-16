Ad Header

PharmaLive > FDA/Regulatory > Approvals > FDA approves Pfizer’s breast cancer drug Talzenna
FDA approves Pfizer’s breast cancer drug Talzenna

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, October 16th, 2018

 

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it approved Pfizer Inc’s drug for an advanced form of breast cancer.

The FDA also approved Myriad Genetics’ diagnostic test to identify breast cancer patients who are eligible for Pfizer’s drug, talazoparib.

 

Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-fda/fda-approves-pfizers-breast-cancer-drug-idUSKCN1MQ2AU

