FDA approves Pfizer’s breast cancer drug Talzenna
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it approved Pfizer Inc’s drug for an advanced form of breast cancer.
The FDA also approved Myriad Genetics’ diagnostic test to identify breast cancer patients who are eligible for Pfizer’s drug, talazoparib.
Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-fda/fda-approves-pfizers-breast-cancer-drug-idUSKCN1MQ2AU
