FDA authorizes emergency use of COVID-19 test from Alphabet’s Verily
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 test from Alphabet Inc unit Verily Life Sciences.
The FDA, in a letter dated Sept. 8, said the authorization is for testing in the company’s laboratory and does not mean the product is approved or cleared by the agency. (bit.ly/3k6TCoh)
The RT-PCR test is currently considered the gold standard of testing.
Verily develops glucose monitors for Type 2 diabetes, and develops platforms to deliver population health measurement tools and services, among other things.
