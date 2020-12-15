https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Moderna-nears-U.S.-authorization-for-COVID-19-shot-with-FDA-staff-endorsement-Reuters-12-15-20.jpeg 246 370 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2020-12-15 21:31:502020-12-16 03:27:37FDA authorizes first over-the-counter Covid-19 antigen test
FDA authorizes first over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen test
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug administration on Tuesday authorized emergency use of the first over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen test, which can be used at home.
The test by Ellume offers a nasal swab analyzer that connects to a software application on users’ smartphone, and gives results in 20 minutes.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-fda-testing/fda-authorizes-first-over-the-counter-covid-19-antigen-test-idUSKBN28P2EB