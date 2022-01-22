https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/NIH-trial-Gileads-drug-works-best-in-COVID-patients-on-oxygen-Reuters-5-22-20.jpeg 268 370 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-01-22 01:48:102022-01-22 01:50:54FDA expands use of remdesivir to patients with high risk of hospitalization
FDA expands use of remdesivir to patients with high risk of hospitalization
January 21, 2022; 7:02 PM EST
(Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator on Friday expanded its approval for the use of Gilead Sciences’ (GILD.O) antiviral drug remdesivir to treat non-hospitalized patients 12 years and older for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease with high risk of hospitalization.
Previously, the use of Veklury was limited to patients requiring hospitalization.
