FDA flags off-target effects of Vertex, CRISPR’s sickle cell therapy ahead of adcomm

CRISPR

FDA flags off-target effects of Vertex, CRISPR’s sickle cell therapy ahead of adcomm

Published: Oct 30, 2023

By Tristan Manalac

BioSpace

Ahead of a Tuesday advisory committee meeting, FDA staff have called into question the safety risk testing for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics’ investigational sickle cell disease therapy exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel).

In their briefing document for the adcomm, the regulator wrote that Vertex and CRISPR used in silico and cellular assays to identify potential off-target effects of the gene editing therapy but was only able to leverage a “limited amount” of reference whole-genome sequencing data.

“Insufficient sequencing data may impede the identification of relevant variants contributing to off-target editing,” the FDA’s staff wrote in the document, adding that the adcomm’s external experts should discuss whether these off-target analyses were “adequate to assess the risk in the intended population … or if additional studies should be performed.”

Vertex and CRISPR’s exa-cel is an autologous and ex vivo therapy that uses the CRISPR/Cas9 system to edit a patient’s own stem cells, allowing them to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin. This helps the candidate counter the hallmark anemia symptoms in sickle cell disease (SCD), a genetic condition caused by mutations in the beta-globin gene.

Exa-cel is designed to be a one-time, single-dose therapy for patients aged 12 years and older and could provide a “functional cure” for severe SCD, the companies contend in their adcomm briefing document.

Vertex and CRISPR provided data from a pivotal Phase I/II/III trial as well as a long-term safety and efficacy follow-up study to support exa-cel’s regulatory bid. Both studies demonstrated that the cell edited therapy could significantly reduce severe vaso-occlusive events and hospitalizations from these episodes.

Exa-cel also induced an increase in fetal hemoglobin levels, a biomarker “highly predictive” of clinical benefit, according to the companies’ document.

Vertex and CRISPR also presented a strong clinical safety profile for exa-cel, which did not trigger serious adverse events that could be attributed to the experimental therapy. The one death in the clinical development program was ascribed to COVID-19.

The companies called these findings “unprecedented” in the SCD space. “Exa-cel has demonstrated transformative efficacy, a strong safety profile, and a highly positive benefit-risk for treatment of severe SCD patients.”

Vertex and CRISPR have also proposed a post-marketing pharmacovigilance surveillance plan.  

The FDA’s Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss Vertex and CRISPR’s off-target effects analyses. The regulator is set to release its verdict on exa-cel by Dec. 8.

Joining Vertex and CRISPR in the race to develop a gene editing SCD therapeutic is bluebird bio, whose candidate lovotibeglogene autotemcel will not face the FDA’s advisory committee, unlike exa-cel. Massachusetts-based Editas is also in the running and in June 2023 released data from its RUBY and EdiTHAL trials for its candidate EDIT-301.

Source: BioSpace

/by
You might also like
FDAReuters U.S. FDA approves Rigel Pharma's treatment for a type of leukemia
Listening, drug development life cycle The FDA weighs in on market research and drug developers are listening – especially to the underserved
Leqembi US FDA grants standard approval of Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug
FDA Drug developer Cytokinetics to stop late-stage trial of ALS treatment
Complex road Navigating the complex road towards a successful commercialization (online exclusive)
Novo Nordisk logo headquarters Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago
psychedelic collage Companies bank on psychedelics as treatments for mental health disorders
FDA AbbVie, Genmab score FDA nod for DLBCL as blood cancer space heats up