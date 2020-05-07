FDA Gives Novartis Approval for First-Ever Therapy for NSCLC Tumors with METex14

The first treatment for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who also have a specific genetic mutation was approved Wednesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Developed by Novartis, the drug, Tabrecta™ (capmatinib), is designed for a type of NSCLC that has spread to other parts of the body and cannot be removed by surgery. It specifically targets NSCLC tumors that have an abnormal mesenchymal-epithelial transition gene that leads to MET exon 14 skipping (METex14).

Trials showed an overall response rate of 68% in treatment naïve patients, and 41% in previously-treated METex14 patients. This oral MET inhibitor is expected to become available to patients in the coming days.

“Lung cancer is increasingly being divided into multiple subsets of molecularly defined populations with drugs being developed to target these specific groups,” said Richard Pazdur, M.D., director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence and acting director of the Office of Oncologic Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Tabrecta is the first approval specifically for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have mutations that lead to MET exon 14 skipping. This patient population now has an option for a targeted therapy, which they didn’t have prior to today.”

NSCLC is a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the tissues of the lung. It is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for 85% to 90% of the 2 million lung cancer cases throughout the world, and about 228,000 in the U.S. While nearly 75 of those patients have a genomic mutation, only 3% to 4% (4,000 to 5,000 patients) have the METex14 mutation. Without a targeted therapy, prognosis was poor.