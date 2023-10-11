FDA launches new advisory committee on digital health technologies

FDA

FDA launches new advisory committee on digital health technologies

Today the FDA announced the establishment of a new Digital Health Advisory Committee to help the agency explore the complex, scientific and technical issues related to digital health technologies (DHTs), such as artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), augmented reality, virtual reality, digital therapeutics, wearables, remote patient monitoring and software. 

The nine-member committee, which the agency says will be fully operational next year, will help advise the FDA on issues related to DHTs, providing relevant expertise and perspective to help improve the agency’s understanding of the benefits, risks, and clinical outcomes associated with use of DHTs.

“As one of our strategic priorities, our goal is to advance health equity in part through expanding access by bringing prevention, wellness and healthcare to all people where they live – at home, at work, in big cities and rural communities,” said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health in an agency news release. “Digital health technologies are critical for achieving this transformation in care delivery. As digital health technologies advance, the FDA must capitalize on knowledge from inside and outside of the agency to help ensure we appropriately apply our regulatory authority in a way that protects patient health while continuing to support innovation.” 

/by
You might also like
FDA AbbVie, Genmab score FDA nod for DLBCL as blood cancer space heats up
FDA FDA approves first gene therapy for adults with Hemophilia B
FDA action alert: Sarepta, Protalix, Otsuka/Lundbeck and more
RegeneronReuters US FDA expands use of Regeneron's cholesterol drug in young children
Brain, head Alto reports positive Phase II PTSD data after mid-stage MDD win
U.S. FTC launches inquiry into infant formula crisis
AstraZeneca signs AI-powered drug discovery pact with Verge
Sanofi Sanofi and BioMed X partner to predict efficacy with virtual patient populations