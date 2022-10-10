https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Alpine-Cancer-Drug-Hit-with-Partial-Hold-after-Patient-Death-BioSpace-3-7-22.jpeg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-10-10 11:05:48 2022-10-10 11:05:48 FDA makes argument to withdraw Covis' Makena from the market