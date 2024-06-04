FDA panel to review psychedelic drug MDMA for first time

une 4 (Reuters) – A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet on Tuesday to discuss a therapy based on the psychedelic drug MDMA for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
 
The meeting by the agency’s independent experts is the farthest that a drug based on MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, has ever reached in the FDA regulatory process for approval.
 
It follows a decades-long push by advocates who say drugs like MDMA can treat mental health disorders and have therapeutic applications beyond their illicit use.

The treatment is a capsule form of MDMA made by the public-benefit corporation Lykos Therapeutics and is intended to be administered along with sessions of talk therapy by a licensed mental health provider.
 
In clinical trials in over 190 patients, those who received doses of MDMA in addition to therapy showed a significant reduction in PTSD scores compared to placebo.
 
However, the FDA’s staff reviewers on Friday raised concerns that patients in the trials were aware of whether they were given MDMA or a placebo due to its psychedelic effects, clouding how well the drug worked.
 
“I don’t think that is as much of a concern because even if it is an enhanced placebo effect, people are still getting better,” said David Olson, director of the UC Davis Institute for Psychedelics and Neurotherapeutics.
 
“But the bigger question is what is the risk to those individuals?”
 
