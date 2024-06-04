https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ReutersFDA9-8-2022.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-04 07:07:122024-06-04 07:15:11FDA panel to review psychedelic drug MDMA for first time
FDA panel to review psychedelic drug MDMA for first time
FDA panel to review psychedelic drug MDMA for first time
une 4 (Reuters) – A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet on Tuesday to discuss a therapy based on the psychedelic drug MDMA for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The meeting by the agency’s independent experts is the farthest that a drug based on MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, has ever reached in the FDA regulatory process for approval.
It follows a decades-long push by advocates who say drugs like MDMA can treat mental health disorders and have therapeutic applications beyond their illicit use.