https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Astellas-Pauses-Dosing-of-Gene-Therapy-After-Liver-Linked-Concerns-BioSpace-9-1-21.jpeg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-06-27 10:07:59 2022-06-27 10:30:48 More gene therapy woes for Astellas as FDA presses pause on Pompe trial