FDA Rejects Merck’s 6-Week Dosing Schedule for Keytruda

It doesn’t happen that often, but Merck’s checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) received a rejection from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Six all at once, as a matter of fact.

The company had submitted six supplemental Biologics License Applications (sBLAs) to update the dosing frequency of Keytruda to include every-six-weeks (Q6tW) dosing. It was seeking approval of a 400 mg Q6W dose infused over 30 minutes for indications in melanoma, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, gastric cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma and Merkel cell carcinoma.

The agency issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL), which Merck indicates it is reviewing and will discuss their next plans with the FDA.

The applications were based on pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation data that the company presented at the 2018 ASCO Annual meeting. They also supported a March 28, 2019 approval for the 400 mg Q6W dosing for Keytruda as a monotherapy by the European Commission.

Just last week, Merck positive results from the pivotal Phase III KEYNOTE-355 trial of Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) whose tumors expressed PD-L1. The trial met one of its dual primary endpoints, progression-free survival (PFS).

An independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) ran an interim analysis on the trial, showing that first-line treatment with Keytruda with nab-paclitaxel, paclitaxel or gemcitabine/carboplatin had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared to chemotherapy alone. The DMC recommended the trial continue without changes to evaluate the other dual primary endpoint, which is overall survival (OS).