FDA says Pfizer COVID pill EUA for adolescents to stay even after nod for adults

March 16 (Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator said on Thursday the current emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill for high-risk adolescents will continue to remain in effect even if it receives full approval for use in some adults.

Paxlovid has been authorized for emergency use in mild-to-moderate COVID patients aged 12 years and older since late 2021, but Pfizer’s application for full approval only covers high-risk adults. The Food and Drug Administration, in a presentation released ahead of its advisers’ meeting, said the discussion will not focus on Paxlovid’s use in children as drug development for the population group is ongoing.