FDA staff reviewers flag safety concerns over Cytokinetics’ heart drug

, ,

FDA staff reviewers flag safety concerns over Cytokinetics’ heart drug

Dec 9 (Reuters) – U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers on Friday identified safety and efficacy concerns about Cytokinetics Inc.’s heart drug, according to briefing documents published on the agency’s website.

The late-stage data raises concerns about the drug’s dose-limiting risks of heart failure, the reviewers said, adding it is unclear if the study would be enough to provide evidence of the treatment’s effectiveness.

The company’s experimental drug, omecamtiv mecarbil, aims to reduce the risk of heart-related death or the need for hospitalization or other urgent care.

A panel of the health regulator’s outside experts is scheduled to discuss approval on Dec. 13, and a decision is expected by Feb. 28.

The drug works by activating cardiac myosin, a protein in heart muscle cells responsible for converting chemical energy into the mechanical force that drives cardiac contraction.

Shares of the California-based company fell marginally in early trade on Friday.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Roche withdraws Tecentriq for bladder cancer indication
FDA U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays
Abbott FDA warns of potential clip lock issue with Abbott's heart valve repair device
Roche building logo sign FDA accepts BLA for Roche-Sarepta's DMD gene therapy
Kintara Therapeutics Logo Kintara Therapeutics Granted Fast Track Designation from FDA for REM-001 for Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer
Researchers find link between heart disease and loss of Y chromosome in men
FDA grants priority review to Takeda's dengue vaccine
Sanofi Anticipating FDA yes, Provention inks co-promotion deal with Sanofi for T1D drug