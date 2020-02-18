FDA to Study Instagram and Social Media Influencers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP) is interested in how social media affects the public’s perception of drugs. So the agency is running two studies, one that will focus on Instagram influencers while the other will study print direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising.

Notoriously, Kim Kardashian West in 2015 received an FDA warning letter after she promoted Diclegis, a so-called morning sickness pill, on her Instagram feed. The letter indicated that she had failed to mention any safety issues associated with the drug.

In part, her Instagram post read: “[My doctor] prescribed me #Diclegis, I felt a lot better and most importantly, it’s been studied and there was no increased risk to the baby. I’m so excited and happy with my results that I’m partnering with Duchesnay USA to raise awareness about treating morning sickness.”

The FDA also issued a letter to Duchesnay, not for the first time, over misbranding Diclegis. In November 2013 the agency sent a letter to the company about promotional activities that did not include all the risk information about the drug.

Kardashian West’s post was removed, but it received 450,000 likes before it was. At the time, Treato, an Internet-based intelligence company reported that the drug received a 500% increase in digital activity that month.

In a notice in the Federal Register, the FDA has proposed studying four types of endorsers—celebrity, physician, patient and influencer—in two different studies. The research will try to determine if the influencers’ payment disclosure influences participant reactions.