(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday carved out new recommendations for makers of e-cigarettes, or vapes, including guidelines on how to address public health issues while designing their products.

Currently, there are no authorized e-cigarettes on the U.S. market.

The FDA, which has recently clamped down on e-cigarettes following a surge in their use among teenagers, said here the new guidelines cover issues like accidental nicotine exposure and battery safety.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fda-vaping/fda-unveils-new-guidelines-for-e-cigarette-makers-idUSKCN1TC1RB