Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > E-Cigarettes > Vaping > FDA unveils new guidelines for e-cigarette makers
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FDA unveils new guidelines for e-cigarette makers

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

 

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday carved out new recommendations for makers of e-cigarettes, or vapes, including guidelines on how to address public health issues while designing their products.

Currently, there are no authorized e-cigarettes on the U.S. market.

The FDA, which has recently clamped down on e-cigarettes following a surge in their use among teenagers, said here the new guidelines cover issues like accidental nicotine exposure and battery safety.

 

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fda-vaping/fda-unveils-new-guidelines-for-e-cigarette-makers-idUSKCN1TC1RB

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

June 2019 Focus: Payer access, biotech/biopharma, DTC, rare diseases, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC