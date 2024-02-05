FDA website shows limited availability of some doses of Lilly’s Mounjaro

Eli Lilly

Feb 5 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website said some doses of Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) diabetes drug Mounjaro are available only in limited quantities through early March 2024.
 
The health regulator’s website showed that higher doses of the injection were available in limited amounts, while lower doses of Mounjaro were shown to be available.
 
According to the website, 10 milligram, 12.5 milligram and 15 milligram doses of the injection will have limited availability through early March.
 

