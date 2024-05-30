FDA’s final rule impact on direct-to-consumer prescription drug ads

By Jim Potter, Executive Director, Coalition for Healthcare Communication

The FDA’s final rule for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Prescription Drug Advertisements became effective on May 20, implementing the statutory requirement that DTC advertisements for prescription drugs (Rx) in television or radio format must present the “major statement” on the drug’s most important risks, in a “clear, conspicuous, and neutral” manner. This presentation must concurrently use both audio and text – called “dual modality” – in a balanced or “neutral” manner so that the drug’s benefits and risks are in visually clear, easily read and verbally paced, consumer-friendly language. All firms (manufacturers, agencies, packers, and distributors of any human prescription drug) must bring all DTC TV/radio ads subject to this requirement into compliance no later than November 20, 2024.

The final rule applies to both existing and new Rx ads. All Rx promotional materials including TV/radio ads, brochures, booklets, detailing pieces, internet websites, print ads, exhibits and sound recordings must be submitted in an electronic format to FDA in advance of their public distribution.

No longer can the side effects and contraindications of the drug advertisement be speed read or flashed up on the screen at the end of the advertisement. The FDA emphasizes that the rulemaking does not change the content of the risk information provided in the major statement, but rather addresses how the major statement is presented. To help broaden understanding of the final rule, the Coalition for Healthcare Communication (CHC) recently hosted a webinar with the FDA that can be viewed on-demand that includes links to relevant FDA guidance related to DCT Rx advertising.

It is also important to note that two U.S. Senators have urged the FDA to expand the rule for prescription drugs across all digital media. So while technically permissible, it may be prudent for agencies and pharmaceutical companies to have their prescription drug advertising follow the final rule in all digital media (particularly in social media and with the use of influencers) to avoid becoming the proverbial “poster children” of non-conforming Rx ads in a congressional hearing next year.

The FDA’s DTC Rx ad final rule provides five specific conditions (referenced as standards), which if met, establish that the major statement to meet the requirement that the information be presented in a clear, conspicuous, and neutral manner. The FDA’s justification for each of the following five conditions can be found in the final rule’s preamble.

The information must be presented in “consumer-friendly language and terminology that is readily understandable.” The FDA notes on this point that the viewer is considered to be an “ordinary” consumer, without reference to a particular grade level of education or a reading criterion. In the guidance, FDA explains that medical or technical jargon that is usually more familiar to healthcare providers should not be used. In addition, Rx advertising must avoid language or terminology that is so vague as to be readily subject to different interpretations. Audio information (in terms of the volume, articulation, and pacing used) must be “at least as understandable as the audio information presented in the rest of the advertisement” or the benefits of the prescription drug. The FDA stipulates that there must be comparability between the portions of the advertisement containing the major statement and the remainder of the advertisement. For television advertisements, the information must be presented concurrently using both audio and text (referred to in the final rule as “dual modality”). The final rule further provides that to achieve “dual modality,” the text that is displayed must include: The key terms or phrases from the corresponding audio; or

The complete transcript of the corresponding audio.

FDA specifies that the corresponding text must be displayed for a sufficient duration to allow it to be read easily, which will be considered sufficient if it begins at the same time and ends at approximately the same time as the corresponding audio.

In addition for televisions ads, the format of the major statement text must “allow the information to be read easily.” This includes its size and style of font, the contrast with the background, placement on the screen, and other visual elements so that the major statement can be easily read. While no particular font colors, sizes, placement, or backgrounds are required, agencies and drug companies must ensure that these aspects of text in combination result in an easily readable presentation. For example, increasing the amount of contrast between the text font and the background may improve readability. During the presentation of the major statement, “the advertisement does not include audio or visual elements, alone or in combination, which are likely to interfere with comprehension of the major statement.” The FDA urges avoiding the use of distracting elements, including statements, text, images, or sounds during the major statement. Are the audio or visual elements, separately or together, likely to be distracting? For example, upbeat music or amusing drawings during the major statement may be fine, but loud music or rapid scene changes during the major statement may be distracting.

Although much has changed in how consumer advertisements are delivered since the development of the 2007 Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and more than 10 years after closing the third and final comment period, the FDA states that the “fundamental attributes of communication that impact the likelihood that audiences will notice, attend to, and comprehend information, which the standards in the proposed and final rules concentrate on, do not turn on the delivery technology.”

Marketing agencies and pharmaceutical manufacturers engaged in direct-to-consumer Rx advertising will need to carefully consider the ramifications of these new regulations and consider what actions would need to be taken to bring both existing and planned advertisements into compliance within the FDA’s deadlines. As discussed during the CHC online seminar, the final rule is already impacting DTC Rx ads clearly in two ways. First, pharmaceutical legal and clinical teams are lengthening the major statements to ensure compliance. Not only in the speed that the side effects and contraindications are read, but also in additional content by limiting the use of medical jargon. Second, the 30-second spot is becoming creatively challenging to produce with a majority of the ad taken up by the major statement.