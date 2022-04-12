Ferrero asks Americans to dispose of Kinder chocolates over Salmonella fears

(Reuters) – Ferrero on Tuesday asked U.S. consumers to dispose of Kinder chocolates not authorized for distribution in the country, warning they could be from the batch of chocolates recently recalled in Europe due to a potential Salmonella Typhimurium contamination.

The confectionary group’s North American division last week recalled Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella was detected.

Ferrero on Tuesday published an update upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s request to ask Americans to dispose of Kinder products intended for foreign markets yet available for sale in the United States.

Italy’s Ferrero has also recalled several batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs and other products in Spain, Britain and Ireland, while Belgian health authorities have urged consumers not to eat several recalled Kinder products. read more

Ferrero on Tuesday maintained there were no reports of illness in the United States to date from the chocolates and it was working with the U.S. health agency to address the problem.

