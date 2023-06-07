FibroGen’s neuromuscular disorder therapy fails late-stage study

June 7 (Reuters) – FibroGen Inc (FGEN.O) said on Wednesday its therapy to treat a muscle-wasting disorder has failed to improve the upper limb performance in patients, sending its shares down 7% in premarket trading.

The company was evaluating the efficacy and safety of pamrevlumab in a late-stage trial in patients with non-ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), where upper limb function of the patients are affected, versus a placebo.

DMD is a progressive degenerative disorder that mainly affects boys and begins to cause symptoms at an early age.

It is estimated to affect one in 3,500 male births worldwide, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, causing progressive muscle failure. Most people with DMD do not survive beyond the age of 30.

“While disappointed with these results, we look forward to sharing the data at a future medical conference to contribute towards the understanding of this devastating disease,” said FibroGen CEO Enrique Conterno.

FibroGen expects to post late-stage data in the third quarter of this year, from the other fully enrolled study in ambulatory patients with DMD who cannot walk.

Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shounak Dasgupta

