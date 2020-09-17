Finch Closes $90 Million Series D to Advance C. Difficile Infection Product

Finch Therapeutics, based in Somerville, Massachusetts, closed a $90 million Series D financing. The round was joined by new investor Baupost Group, Humboldt Fund, MSD Capital, MSD Partners, Octave Group, and OMX Ventures. Existing investors included Avenir Growth Capital, OCV Partners, Shumway Capital, SIG, SymBiosis, TPTF, and Willett Advisors.

The company plans to use the funds to advance its lead candidate CP101 for recurrent C. difficile infection through the final stages of clinical development and regulatory submission. It will also leverage the funds to advance its platform and pipeline, including launching a Phase Ib trial of FIN-211 for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and CP101 for chronic hepatitis B (HBV).

Finch focuses on development of therapeutics related to the human microbiome. The microbiome is the trillions of microorganisms that live in the human body. They are increasingly being found to have an effect not just on gastrointestinal indications, such as C. diff infections, but numerous others.

On June 19, the company announced positive topline data from PRISM3, it’s Phase II trial of CP101, which is an oral microbiome drug, for prevention of recurrent C. diff infection. The trial met the primary efficacy endpoint, with 74.5% of recurrent CDI patients who received a single dose of CP101 achieving a sustained clinical cure through week eight. The drug is designed to deliver complete microbiome communities in an oral, enteric release capsule.