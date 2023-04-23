Fingerpaint: 2023

Fingerpaint

395 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 | Fingerpaint.com

Quick Facts

Accounts

Account wins: 19

Active business clients: 50+



Brands by 2022 sales

Brand-product accounts held: 125+

Services mix

Marketing: 100%

Client roster

Abbott

Alcresta

Alnylam

Amgen

Amylyx

AstraZeneca/Alexion

Avadel

Avion

Avita

Bausch Health

Becton Dickinson

Blue Earth Diagnostics

Braeburn

Bristol Myers Squibb

Catalyst

CSL Behring

Curium

Dynavax Technologies

Endo

EPI Health

Fulcrum Therapeutics

Gilead

Galapagos

Grifols

Ironshore

Janssen

Leo

Lupin

Mallinckrodt

Mundipharma

Neurelis

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Pharmacosmos

Puma Biotechnology

Pear Therapeutics

Pfizer/Biohaven

Pfizer/GBT

Pierre Fabre

Roche

Santen

Servier

Sobi

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Teva

Ultragenyx

Zoetis

Winner

Best Professional Digital Campaign

Finalist

Agency of the Year, Category I

You can feel it,” agency leaders state. “The second you meet someone from Fingerpaint. The way they hold themselves, the way they conduct themselves. There’s a glimmer in their eyes. There’s the signature passion, putting all they’ve got into everything they do. A one-size-never-fits-all attitude and the tenacity to discover what’s next. They aren’t in it to simply push past conventions; they want to define new ones. Whether you meet a Fingerpainter in person or on Zoom, you’ll recognize this difference.”

According to Mark Willmann, president, marketing services, “Our people genuinely care about what we do. They want to show up for the brand partners and the people they work with. They want to show up because they believe they are doing good for the world. Every single day.”

Recent accomplishments

After receiving Agency of the Year awards in Categories 1, 2, and 3 from Med Ad News over the past several years, the agency continues to push, pull, and grow. Executives say this is why Fingerpaint continues to be recognized in Ad Age Best Places to Work, Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies, MM+M Agency 100, and the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Fingerpaint has become adept at nurturing brands, partnerships, and the type of creative that gets noticed in the industry, according to managers. In 2022 the agency scored 39 awards, including wins at the Apex Awards, DTCs, Lisbon Health Awards, MM+Ms, PM360 Trailblazers, RX Club, and the Tellys.

One of these winning campaigns was the Valtoco campaign. Willmann explains, “We accomplished what the client was looking for us to accomplish: disrupting the category with the unexpected. So, it was successful in the shows and the boardroom, where we proved tremendous ROI. That is the impact of great creative.”

Fingerpaint’s original work for Teva took audiences deep into the experiences of those suffering with schizophrenia. “It’s bold, beautiful, and sometimes very tough to watch,” executives say. “This type of approach not only helped create awareness for a condition that rips apart lives and families but also helped it score big at award shows.

Structure and services

Fingerpaint has been able to offer clients and employees more with the expansion of Fingerpaint Group, an integrated collective of healthcare companies that offers commercialization solutions spanning the full product life cycle, according to the leadership team. “Being a part of Fingerpaint Group allows us to reach across the aisle and tap into the best talent and services for our partners at every step of their brand journey,” Willmann says. “That integration creates a seamless, best-in-class experience for our clients.”

In July, Fingerpaint Group acquired Emcay: Multicultural and made it part of the agency’s marketing services division, joining Fingerpaint and Engage. Steve Millerman, who served as president of Emcay, now leads Fingerpaint Multicultural as general manager and has brought Emcay’s proprietary multicultural marketing approach to Fingerpaint.

“We call it Pharmacultural,” Millerman says. “It’s more than just translating campaigns; it’s about recognizing and distilling unique cultural insights into actionable and authentic content and campaigns – no matter the therapeutic area, channel, or customer type.”

Fingerpaint Group’s launch of Elevalt, an optimized omnichannel solution, has been a game-changer for clients, agency managers claim. Elevalt’s 4Ps proprietary algorithms work in tandem to evaluate and continuously optimize the performance of assets against precisely defined target audiences, ensuring the best personalized asset is being delivered.

“With Elevalt, marketers can ensure that what they deploy really works through measurement — a hallmark of a true omnichannel solution,” executives say.

According to the leadership team, these new and enhanced offerings spawned the development of the Fingerpaint “True Colors” campaign. “But ‘True Colors’ is not just new creative,” executives say. “It is the Fingerpaint way of conducting business. A philosophy and a promise.

“From award-winning creative to strategic and scientific partnerships, Fingerpaint shapes a brand’s future, delivers positive outcomes, and helps them realize the brands’ full potential…or their ‘True Colors.’”

In addition, a few Fingerpainters were elevated to key leadership roles. Scott Watson was promoted to chief creative officer; Paul Hagopian was promoted to general manager, client services; and Michelle Petroff became the managing director of activation and experience strategy in addition to leading the Engage team in the UK.

Future plans

What’s next? According to Willmann, “It’s about continuing to grow the agency, while curating and fostering a culture that talent wants to be a part of and clients want to work with.”

With Watson leading creative across the organization, executives promise that Fingerpaint will continue raising the bar for what it means to develop not just award-winning work but also work that truly makes a difference in people’s lives.

Managers say they see the agency’s proprietary “Pharmacultural” approach to multicultural marketing becoming even more prominent in the evolving biopharma landscape and getting infused into all aspects of the business.

Philanthropy/citizenship

Fingerpaint is committed to improving the social, economic, and environmental well-being of the communities the agency serves and interacts with, executives say.

The leadership team says the agency operates according to the highest ethical and sustainable standards, and encourages those with whom it works to do the same. Fingerpaint is committed to supporting the health and wellness of employees, reducing waste, lowering its carbon footprint, and promoting socially responsible procurement. In 2022, parent organization Fingerpaint Group (see profile on page 148) even earned a coveted “Silver” Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis.

When it comes to philanthropy, as part of Fingerpaint Group, Fingerpaint has contributed to more than 5,100 hours of pro bono services and boasts an impressive 100 percent employee participation rate, executives say. “Whether it’s with time, talent, or treasure, more than 100 nonprofits in communities across the globe have benefited from this commitment.

“Speaking of pro bono work: Fingerpainters went on a mission to reduce the stigma around men talking about their mental health with the buzzy campaign, UnF*ck Your Feelings. This campaign encourages young men who are resistant to therapy to see it as a sign of strength rather than weakness, and it has reached more than 750,000 unique users.

“These attributes are what make Fingerpaint a special destination for talent and clients.”