Fingerpaint Adds Industry Veteran to Corporate Marketing and Business Development Team

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with five offices across the country and over $80 million in revenue, has named industry veteran, Danielle Bedard, to the newly created role of director, corporate communications and business development.

With two decades of experience in healthcare communications, Bedard brings a rare blend of industry experience, agency expertise, and operational and business development insight. Her career is marked by award-winning work, high-performing teams, long-term partnerships, and a history of significant year-over-year growth when at the helm of agency leadership.

“We are excited to bring Danielle to the team,” said Colleen Carter, head of corporate marketing and business development. “Danielle’s diverse experience, combined with her stellar record of development and growth, make her just what we need at this exciting point in our agency.”

With Fingerpaint’s growth over the past year, including the acquisition of market access and commercialization firm, 1798, a Fingerpaint company; the launch of its cell and gene therapy consultancy, Photo 51; and, most recently, the launch of its Shift Performance Center of Excellence, Bedard’s firsthand experience with the integration of capabilities and services across the evolving healthcare landscape will bring new opportunities to the agency and its clients.

Bedard joins Fingerpaint from Syneos Health, Inc., previously inVentiv Health/INC Research, where she was the managing director, client development and organic growth. In this role, she propelled client development and enhanced retention across a variety of agencies and strategic service offerings, including managed markets, advertising, and medical communications. She is a driver for excellence while also being a mentor to young industry professionals.

“What an exciting time to be joining Fingerpaint,” said Danielle. “The unwavering commitment to a people-first culture and philanthropy—while never ceasing to deliver rock-star work and executing a vision for growth—demonstrates empathy and business success can be one and the same.”

