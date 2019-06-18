PHOENIX, A.Z. – Fingerpaint, a full-service marketing agency with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and New Jersey, has added Kristie Troy to its account service team. Troy will be based in the agency’s Phoenix, A.Z., office.

Troy brings more than 22 years of life sciences experience across the life cycle of drug development, from research to commercialization. She has partnered with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop and deploy commercial branded and unbranded launch strategies. Troy is a partner to her clients, and she brings data-supported messaging to healthcare professionals and patients alike. She has experience in neuroscience, multiple sclerosis, hematology, and oncology, among many other disciplines. Troy was a recipient of the Lilly Research Laboratories President’s Award for her dedication to innovation, her initiative, and her development/improvement of processes.

Troy was most recently the Director of Proposal Management for Enterprise Client Solutions at Covance, where she developed strategy for a new global culture campaign centered on connecting to purpose. The campaign tactics included the development of augmented reality and a robust communication and reinforcement strategy. She was able to streamline and improve the efficiency of adjacent departments, while also developing a strong employee retention program. She also led a successful team at Avant Healthcare Marketing.

Troy earned her Bachelor of Science degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan University in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Kristie’s impressive ability to cultivate and foster positive client relationships is going to be a great asset to Fingerpaint,” said Andy Pyfer, who leads Fingerpaint’s Conshohocken, P.A., and Phoenix, A.Z., offices. “Her decades of experience in the health and wellness space will help us continue to deliver innovative solutions to our clients.”

