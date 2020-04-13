Fingerpaint Adds Three to Operating Board

The agency also announced expanded responsibilities for the head of corporate marketing.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, and California, announced the appointment of three operating board members.

Effective immediately, Roshawn Blunt, Nicole Holland, and Michelle Petroff will be joining the agency’s nine-member operating board. Blunt is the managing director of 1798, a Fingerpaint company, Holland is head of people and culture, and Petroff is head of Fingerpaint’s Conshohocken, Pa., office.

Fingerpaint’s operating board is responsible for driving the strategic direction and financial health of the company as well as safeguarding Fingerpaint’s empathetic, people-first culture.

“The addition of these three talented people to the operating board will help us ensure we continue Fingerpaint’s strategic growth and continue offering innovative services to our clients,” said Ed Mitzen, Fingerpaint’s founder. “Michelle, Nicole, and Roshawn are respected by their peers and are strong leaders who embody the Fingerpaint culture.”

Blunt, Holland, and Petroff join operating board members Mitzen; Andy Pyfer, partner; Bill McEllen, partner; Kevin Kish, head of finance; Colleen Carter, head of corporate marketing; and Mark Willmann, head of Fingerpaint’s Cedar Knolls office.

The agency also announced Carter’s expanded role to include overseeing Fingerpaint’s people and culture and philanthropy teams.

Carter joined Fingerpaint in January 2019, and she has since helped reimagine the Fingerpaint brand, built a corporate marketing team, and led the agency in establishing a unique approach to business development.

“Considering the impact Colleen has already had on the organization, this was a natural step,” said Pyfer. “People are our most important asset, and I am confident Colleen will continue to elevate our commitment to them, allowing Fingerpaint to retain and recruit the best talent.”

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Fingerpaint is independent by design, with integrated talent across five offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, and California. Built on a foundation of empathy, Fingerpaint is at its core committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm in La Jolla, California, adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past seven years. Founder Ed Mitzen was honored as 2016’s Industry Person of the Year by Med Ad News. Visit us at fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

