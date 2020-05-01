Fingerpaint Announces Color Their World as Annual Philanthropy Day Initiative on Behalf of Boys & Girls Clubs

The virtual campaign will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs from coast to coast

Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency, announced today the launch of their 2020 Philanthropy Day program, “Color Their World,” to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs in five communities across the country where the agency has offices. The virtual and interactive fundraising campaign comes at a time when nonprofit organizations that serve children and teens need financial support more than ever due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Color Their World” campaign, created by Fingerpaint on behalf of Boys & Girls Clubs, is designed to give children continued access to caring mentors in a safe environment that includes meals and snacks, academic support, fun activities, lasting friendships, and vibrant memories. The initiative will include a colorful competition between the agency’s five offices in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and California to raise money for their local clubs. Each office is assigned a color and fundraising page, and in partnership with their local club branches, they will strive to rally their staff and communities behind this important cause.

“We know it’s a really difficult time for our Boys & Girls Clubs partners, and we’re hoping we can utilize ‘Color Their World’ to raise much-needed funds for this organization that is a safety net for so many families,” said Bo Goliber, Fingerpaint’s head of philanthropy. “They’re making sure these kids are safe, fed, and supported, and we want to provide support that ensures they stay that way, especially during trying times.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs are one of the few childcare sites that remain open. For the sites that couldn’t remain open, most are still delivering thousands of meals to children who would normally be on site and rely on their services

“All of our clubs are struggling right now,” said Justin Reuter, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area, in Albany, N.Y. “Most of us have had to cancel events and fundraisers, and yet our services are needed now more than ever. This help from Fingerpaint is going to help make a difference at a time when we can use the extra boost.”

“Many of our clubs are open while schools are closed,” said Jill Johnson, director of strategic partnerships of Boys & Girls Clubs in Phoenix, Ariz. “Our goal is to make sure that during these difficult times, our first responders, essential workers, and especially healthcare staff are able to work while we take care of their kids.”

“Color Their World” is the fifth company-wide Philanthropy Day effort by Fingerpaint. Last year, the company raised more than $25,000 and made 80,000 meals for food pantries and families in need through “Operation Lunch Lady,” an effort to curb summer hunger.

Goliber said, “Helping kids and families has always been a priority for us, and Boys & Girls Clubs are essential. We know these funds we raise will just scratch the surface for them, but if it means kids get the meals and the care they need right now, we’ll be grateful to have helped.”

About Fingerpaint:

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across five offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, and California, Fingerpaint is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past seven years. Founder Ed Mitzen was honored as 2016’s Industry Person of the Year by Med Ad News. Visit us at fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Fingerpaint source:

https://www.fingerpaint.com/fingerpaint-announces-color-their-world-as-annual-philanthropy-day-initiative-on-behalf-of-boys-girls-clubs/#archive