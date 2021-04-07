Fingerpaint Announces Lori Thatch Will Lead Strategy in the Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Office

— Already an integral member of the leadership team, Thatch will continue to build the strategy team in the agency’s New York office.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, an independent, full-service health and wellness marketing agency, proudly announces that their current head of account service in the Saratoga Springs, N.Y., office, Lori Thatch, will be transitioning to head of strategy in the New York office.

Thatch joined Fingerpaint in 2019 and brought with her over two decades of health and wellness experience. Previous to Fingerpaint, she served as vice president, strategic planner at Dudnyk, leading the development of commercial and creative strategy across multiple brands, fostering client relationships, and mentoring account service team members toward understanding patient and healthcare professional experiences. Thatch has worked across various disciplines and therapeutic categories in the health and wellness space, and her background covers all stages of clinical development and commercialization.

“Lori’s passion and experience in strategy made this a seamless transition,” said Beth Beck, head of the New York office. “We look forward to continuing to grow the strategy team as Fingerpaint evolves, and Lori is the perfect leader to have at the helm of that growth.”

In her new role, Thatch will continue to bring innovative ideas and patient-focused strategy to clients to enable incredible campaigns. She will also continue to build the strategy team as the agency maintains its incredible growth trajectory. Thatch recently brought on Victoria Kaulback from BBDO New York, where she was an EVP, group strategy director. Kaulback has extensive experience in oncology, CNS, immunology, and cardiology. Thatch will continue to seek out the best and brightest strategic talent across the industry.

“Although I’d argue that every discipline in an agency contributes to strategy, I am excited to be back in the role of strategist,” said Thatch. “I look forward to shaping the department and our tools to help teams organize their thinking and make insights actionable.”

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design and built on a foundation of empathy, Fingerpaint is biopharma’s commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions. At its core is an award-winning global team of more than 450 people who are committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2021, Fingerpaint made a strategic investment in Leaderboard Branding, a leading global naming and branding business. In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, a gene therapy consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at Fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.