Fingerpaint Appoints Bill Kwiatkowski as Head of Strategy in Conshohocken, Pa., Office

Fingerpaint Announces Industry Veteran Bill Kwiatkowski as Head of Strategy in the Conshohocken, Pa., Office

— Kwiatkowski brings diverse and dynamic brand-building and advertising experience to the powerhouse health and wellness agency.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with a global team of more than 450 people, has named Bill Kwiatkowski as the head of strategy in its Conshohocken, Pa., office.

Kwiatkowski joins Fingerpaint from natrel Health, where he was EVP, strategic planning director. He brings with him 20 years of industry experience and a zest for bold, customer-centric value propositions. In addition to deep health and wellness experience, Kwiatkowski also brings an impressive background in the consumer space, with brands like Cape Cod Potato Chips, KitchenAid, Espolòn Tequila, and Syfy. His health and wellness experience spans a wide variety of therapeutic categories, including dermatology, cardiology, and rheumatology.

“We are very excited to welcome Bill to our rapidly growing team,” said Michelle Petroff, head of the Conshohocken office. “Bill brings a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude and a thoughtful curiosity to his work, both of which will make him an amazing leader and part of our team.”

At Fingerpaint, Kwiatkowski will oversee brand strategy and medical strategy within the Conshohocken office, and he will continue to bring innovative ideas and customer-focused strategy to clients to fuel industry-changing campaigns. He will play a vital role on the Conshohocken leadership team as the agency continues to see double-digit growth.

“I am looking forward to all of the amazing brands we will build and the lasting customer connections we will create here,” said Kwiatkowski. “The independent spirit of Fingerpaint attracted me from the start, and I am already impressed by the amazing talent across the agency. I can’t wait to unlock the next incredible insight.”

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design and built on a foundation of empathy, Fingerpaint is biopharma’s commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions. At its core is an award-winning global team of more than 450 people who are committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2021, Fingerpaint made a strategic investment in Leaderboard Branding, a leading global naming and branding business. In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, a gene therapy consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2021 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at Fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.